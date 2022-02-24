TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 39,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,220. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

