Tj Parass Buys 6,400 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) CEO Tj Parass purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tj Parass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Tj Parass bought 30,000 shares of GTY Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00.

GTYH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 109,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $247.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTYH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 36.2% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,465,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 389,650 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GTY Technology by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in GTY Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in GTY Technology by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

