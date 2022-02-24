Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

