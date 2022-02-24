Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

