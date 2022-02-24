Titan Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $329,628.52 and $19.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009118 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.