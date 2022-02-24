Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 537,328 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,328 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,560,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of FBP opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

