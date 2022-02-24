Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 232,049 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,784 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $16,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

NYSE CFG opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

