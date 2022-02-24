Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,578,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,195,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

