Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,787 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

