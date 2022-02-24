Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 21,916 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 18,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,703,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $192.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.