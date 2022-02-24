Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 158,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,215. The company has a market cap of $731.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 346,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 57,738 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

