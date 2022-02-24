The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1949 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
York Water has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. York Water has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.
YORW stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.22 million, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.36. York Water has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.
York Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.
