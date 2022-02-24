The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1949 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

York Water has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. York Water has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

YORW stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.22 million, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.36. York Water has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after buying an additional 68,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

