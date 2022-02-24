The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 841,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,759 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WU opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

