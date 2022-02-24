The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $27.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 2,016,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

