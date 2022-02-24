The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,539.50

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,539.50 ($20.94) and last traded at GBX 1,574.50 ($21.41), with a volume of 11906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,584.50 ($21.55).

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEIR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.93) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.42) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($33.59) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($28.02) to GBX 2,240 ($30.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,980 ($26.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -322.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,720.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,714.88.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

