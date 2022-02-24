The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $171.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.93. 27,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.48. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

