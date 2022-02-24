The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,578. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

