The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $57,821.49 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00.

Shares of SO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $62.88. 8,625,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,159,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 40.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

