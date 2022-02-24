The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.570-$1.990 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.57-$1.99 EPS.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 960,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,723. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 70,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About The Shyft Group (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.