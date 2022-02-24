The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Sherwin-Williams has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $11.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

NYSE SHW opened at $259.40 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

