The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lovesac by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Lovesac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,722 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,850 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $943,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. increased their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

