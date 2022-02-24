The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

TTCF opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $982.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.