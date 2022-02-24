The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,653 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 117,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.20 million, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

