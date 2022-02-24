The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,338 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth $1,279,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.