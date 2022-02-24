The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 93,622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 86,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ready Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of RC opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

