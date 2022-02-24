The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $447,000 Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Omeros were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Omeros by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $404.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.