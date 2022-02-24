The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.66. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 3,089 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75.
The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
