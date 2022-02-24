The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.66. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 3,089 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The LGL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

