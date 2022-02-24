The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Joint were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Joint by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 91,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Joint by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Joint during the second quarter worth about $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JYNT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.71. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $663.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.24.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

