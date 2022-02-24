The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2024 earnings at $16.88 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $308.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.36. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $322.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

