The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 972.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,449 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 355,275 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

