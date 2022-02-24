The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

NYSE:GEO opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GEO. StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.