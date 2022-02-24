The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.
NYSE:GEO opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
