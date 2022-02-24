The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $13,478,979.80 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SCHW stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

