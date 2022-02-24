TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

TGTX stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

