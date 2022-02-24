Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Textainer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

TGH stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

