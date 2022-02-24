Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $119.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.20.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

