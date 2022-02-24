Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $119.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.20.
NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
