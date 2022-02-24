Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.