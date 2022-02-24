Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

