Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $620 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.48 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.150-$4.300 EPS.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.28. The stock had a trading volume of 256,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,322. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,940 shares of company stock valued at $18,501,815. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.