Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Terex reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.65. Terex has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

