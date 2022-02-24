Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.95

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 6492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.