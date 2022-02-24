Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.17

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 96495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

