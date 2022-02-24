Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TELNY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

