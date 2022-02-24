Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:TDY traded down $10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.72. 192,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,911. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $354.17 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

