Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $580.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.89) and last traded at GBX 580.07 ($7.89), with a volume of 80127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($8.23).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.56) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.68) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.68) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.51).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 730.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 737.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £817.11 million and a PE ratio of 35.03.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($67,991.68). Also, insider Mark Crawford bought 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($9,487.84). Insiders have bought 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134 in the last ninety days.

Team17 Group Company Profile (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.