Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $31.03

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $28.05. Tata Motors shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 2,644 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 221,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

