Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $31.03

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $28.05. Tata Motors shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 2,644 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86.
Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
