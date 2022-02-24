Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TARS. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $143,958.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,603,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

