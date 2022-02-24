Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,382.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 142,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 35.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

WFC traded down $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 199,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,688,348. The company has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

