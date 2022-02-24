Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.70.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

