Tarbox Family Office Inc. Invests $26,000 in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

SLVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of SLVM traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.44. 4,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.55. Sylvamo Corp has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

