Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $144.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.10.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.20. 1,707,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,996. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.17. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86.
In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
