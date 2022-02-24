Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $144.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.20. 1,707,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,996. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.17. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

