Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Decreased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,940,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 79,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 304.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $79,286,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.48. 784,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,662,753. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $562.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.